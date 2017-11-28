Starbucks unveils 2nd holiday cup — and the new one has color

share tweet pin email

Some things are inevitable during the holiday season, like hearing Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” a million times, having to navigate crowded malls and eating and drinking peppermint-flavored everything.

Red Starbucks cups have also become a tradition, but while this year’s cup features plenty of seasonal symbols like wrapped presents, Christmas trees and snowflakes, the coloring-book-esque design has only splashes of the holiday hue.

For those bummed about the lack of red vessels for their wintry morning brew, your Christmas is about to get a little merrier. Starbucks just released a second holiday cup — and this one is decked out in the color customers have grown to expect.

The limited-edition design, which is available starting Tuesday, features a white heart framed by two hands. The idea is that customers will write a person's name on the heart of someone who "fills their heart" and "embodies goodness" this holiday season, according to a press release issued to TODAY Food.

Starbucks is also encouraging customers to share their dedicated cup on social media with the hashtag #GiveGood.

Gwen Stefani was one of the first to get her hands on this cup and she dedicated it to her boyfriend (who just happens to be People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive) Blake Shelton.

Surprise! So excited to give you the very first look at the new @starbucks red holiday cup, out tomorrow 🎄❄️☃️ Celebrate who fills your heart ❤️this holiday season 😘 @BlakeShelton #youmakeitfeellikechristmas #givegood #starbucksambassador A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Nov 27, 2017 at 5:59pm PST

According to a Starbucks spokeswoman, when stores run out of the red holiday cups this year, they will return to the color-in holiday cup design that debuted Nov. 1.

The red, limited-edition cups are just one part of Starbucks’s #GiveGood campaign. The company will be giving back this season in a variety of ways including giving more than $500,000 in grants to 27 charities and encouraging employees in stores to connect with their community by doing things like hosting coat drives and writing postcards to veterans.

Need another reason to run to the coffee shop and pick up one of these cups?

Here are two: the Toasted White Chocolate Mocha and Chestnut Praline Chai Tea Latte, Starbucks’s newest holiday drinks, are both pretty delicious.