Watch Stanley Tucci whip up cocktails for in-laws Emily Blunt and John Krasinski

Christmas was a low-key family affair for Stanley Tucci and his famous in-laws!

The actor, 60, shared an Instagram video of himself whipping up some festive cocktails, and revealed at the end that he was mixing the drinks for his sister-in-law and “The Devil Wears Prada” co-star, Emily Blunt, and her husband, John Krasinski.

Tucci is married to Blunt’s sister, literary agent Felicity Blunt, who appeared to be behind the camera.

Blunt and Tucci tied the knot in 2012. Danny Martindale / WireImage

Looking dapper in a dark suit and tie, Tucci shared his recipe for his Christmas Cosmo, which includes pomegranate juice and seeds, cranberry juice, vodka, Cointreau, and a rosemary, mint and raspberry garnish.

The actor noted that the small family gathering was in line “with the UK Government’s Covid 19 regulations in place at the time of filming.”

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski wore tinsel garlands and Santa hats and were supposed to be his helper elves making garnishes for the drinks — but they mainly heckled Tucci from the sidelines as he mixed their festive cocktails.

The actor is well known for his cocktail mixing tutorials. Earlier this year, his step-by-step video for making a Negroni (aka a “quarantini” or as one fan called it, a “QuaranTucci”) was the soothing balm many people needed at the start of the pandemic.

He’s also a passionate foodie and in 2014, he co-wrote a cookbook with his wife, “The Tucci Table: Cooking with Family and Friends.”

Tucci starred with his wife's sister, Emily Blunt, in "The Devil Wears Prada." 20th Century Studios

Apparently, a shared love of good food was one of the first things that drew Tucci and Felicity Blunt together after they met at Emily Blunt’s wedding in 2010.

In an interview with the Hudson Union, the actor recalled one of their first dates at “this little restaurant” when they “had a meal that lasted for four hours.”

“At a certain point I was so full, I couldn’t do it anymore,” he said. “At the end of the meal, the waiter comes around and he says, ‘Is there anything else?’ and she said, ‘Well, I’d love to see that cheese cart,’ and I thought, that’s incredible. That’s really sexy and disgusting.”

Tucci’s latest Christmas cocktails were clearly a hit with his family, and here’s hoping there are more drink tutorials on the way from Tucci in the new year!