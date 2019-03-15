Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 15, 2019

Irish chef and television personality Donal Skehan is joining the TODAY Food team to cook up classic Emerald Isle recipes for St. Patrick's Day. He shows us how to make beef-and-Guinness pie and chocolaty Irish stout cake.

This stew is a perfect family dish, especially when the seasons are changing and the kids are heading back to school. You can serve this as a stew or take it one step further and use it as the filling for an impressive pie, topped with flaky pastry. Do make sure the meat is tender before serving; different cuts of meat will take longer cooking times.

I love this recipe because it's a decadent, moist cake with booze! Who doesn't love that? It's really a showstopper at any function and it's guaranteed to disappear within minutes of serving.

