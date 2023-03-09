A satisfying Sri Lankan dinner: Chicken curry traybake with homemade roti

Chef, restaurateur and author Karan Gokani is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to make a few of his favorite recipes from his cookbook, "Hoppers: The Cookbook: Recipes, Memories and Inspiration from Sri Lankan Homes, Streets and Beyond." He shows us how to make sheet-pan curry chicken with veggies and homemade roti.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.

I originally came up with this dish when faced with the need to cook a quick, yet healthy, staff meal on a busy Saturday evening. It's an easy, well-balanced one-tray supper but equally impressive when served with some sides (like Pol Roti) as an alternative Sunday roast.

Pol roti is one of my favorite flatbreads from Sri Lanka. I love how unassuming this rustic roti is and often include it in my cooking classes and demos because students are blown away at just how delicious something so simple can be. What’s more, these rotis are dead simple to make and very forgiving. The addition of fresh coconut keeps them juicy, while the onions add a beautiful sweetness when charred. All this is lifted by a punch from the chiles and curry leaves. We use plain (all-purpose) flour as opposed to bread flour in this recipe, which gives a softer, tender crumb.

When freshly made, all these rotis need is a slathering of good salted butter and a generous serving of pol sambol. That said, they are dangerously addictive as dipping agents for a curry, too.

