Celebrate spring with 2 simple and fresh pasta recipes straight from Italy

Chef Alessandro Gargani of La Cucina del Garga in Florence, Italy is joining TODAY Food to share two of his favorite Italian pasta recipes. He shows us how to make a fresh seafood pasta in a light white wine sauce and a spicy pasta with fresh spring artichokes.

"This delectable seafood pasta in a white wine sauce with sun dried tomatoes and lime zest is named in honor of my father Giuliano," says Gargani.

"An impressive pasta dish doesn't have to be complicated or have lots of ingredients. This simple supper has only 6 ingredients and it lets the flavor of each and every one come through."

