Spring dips and snacks: Lemony ricotta, avocado chimichurri and crispy artichokes

Keep spring entertaining quick and easy with Skyler Bouchard's fast and fresh recipes.
/ Source: TODAY
By Skyler Bouchard

When guests are coming, you've got to be ready to spring into action! Food blogger and recipe developer Skyler Bouchard is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share some of favorite fast, fresh and fun seasonal entertaining recipes. She shows us how to make creamy chimichurri dip with avocado, citrus-infused ricotta spread with peas and baked artichoke hearts with garlicky yogurt and toasty breadcrumbs.

Skyler Bouchard

Get The Recipe

Skyler Bouchard

I am a huge fan of appetizers that exude fancy, restaurant dish energy, but are actually super easy to make. This one is so easy, it's shocking! I love making the lemony ricotta ahead of time and simply garnishing with some olive oil, flaky salt, pepper, mint and peas right before serving.

Skyler Bouchard

Get The Recipe

Skyler Bouchard

Chimichurri is one of my favorite sauces and it is so easy to make. This uncooked Latin American sauce has a fresh, powerful, herbaceous flavor that enhances anything it's served with. I added avocado to this version to make the texture thicker so it could work as a dip with crudités. The avocado adds a smooth, buttery quality and an earthy element to the flavor. It's also full of healthy fats from the olive oil and avocado, which we love!

Skyler Bouchard

Get The Recipe

Skyler Bouchard

I love the zesty tang of artichoke hearts with the crispy, crunchy coating and this tangy spicy garlic yogurt. The garlic yogurt is so easy to make, and you can serve it with way more than just these crispy artichokes. I love it on chicken or fish or to dip some carrots in for a lazy snack.

Skyler Bouchard