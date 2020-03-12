Alex Guarnaschelli welcomes spring with chicken skewers and spinach-artichoke dip

Alex Guarnaschelli makes the most of bright seasonal ingredients with her pesto chicken satay, layered sorbet cake and creamy spinach-artichoke dip.

Make Alex Guarnaschelli's chicken skewers with pesto

March 12, 202004:19

By Alex Guarnaschelli

Food Network star, chef, restaurateur and cookbook author Alex Guarnaschelli is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of her go-to easy entertaining recipes. She shows us how to make chicken satay with basil pesto, creamy spinach and artichoke dip and a colorful layered sorbet cake.

Chicken Satay with Basil Pesto
Chicken Satay with Basil Pesto

Alex Guarnaschelli

Satay is most commonly served with peanuts, but I went Italian and reimagined it with Parmesan pesto. The cheese, to me, almost acts as nuts would, offering richness and deep flavor that the chicken really needs.

Spinach, Artichoke and Fresh Herb Dip
Spinach, Artichoke and Fresh Herb Dip

Alex Guarnaschelli

I have to say that my mother actually never made dip when I was growing up and I have been making up for lost time ever since. I love steamed and roasted artichokes, served plain, with some lemon, and this dip is a quickly enriched version of that great flavor mixed with lots of fresh herbs and tangy cream cheese.

Sorbet Cake
Sorbet Cake

Alex Guarnaschelli

I went to the Feast of San Gennaro in Little Italy in New York City every year growing up. It's a celebration of Italian American culture to the nth degree. My favorite items were always the cannoli and the spumoni. Spumoni is an layered dessert that consists of a few flavors of ice cream (often pistachio, strawberry and vanilla to represent the colors of the Italian flag). It's festive, colorful and above all, tasty and refreshing. This is a good, no-bake dessert with some dramatic flair for spring and summer. I make it with sorbet so it's even lighter and more refreshing.

