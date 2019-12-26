Splurge or steal: Red and white wines perfect for this season

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Wine expert Leslie Sbrocco is joining TODAY to share her top picks for the holidays. Whether you're looking to splurge on a delicious bottle or find a fantastic sip for a steal, these wonderful reds and whites will fit any budget.

White Wines

Similar in character sporting elegance with richness, these Chardonnays are both appealing to look at and delicious to drink.

Splurge

2017 Eden Rift Estate Chardonnay, Cienega Valley, California, $42, Eden Rift

Eden Rift's stylish Chardonnay is a standout. This historic property situated along a picturesque parcel of northern California's San Andreas fault has been planted to vines since 1849. Located several hours south of San Francisco, the Cienega Valley is in close proximity to the Pacific Ocean's cooling breezes. This climate, along with the estate vineyard's limestone soil, imparts a taut, minerally character to the wine rounded out by impeccably balanced creamy notes. It's a rarity to find California Chardonnay possessing such elegance and purity.

Steal

2018 J. Lohr Estates 'Riverstone' Chardonnay, Arroyo Secco Monterey, California, $14, J Lohr

The Lohr family is legendary in California crafting noted wines for more than 50 years. Known for a portfolio of options from pricey to affordable, they create some of the best values on the market. This Chardonnay is smooth and full-bodied with palate-pleasing freshness. An ideal white for cocktails, dinner or just some "me" time.

Red Wines

Spanning from California to Chile, Cabernet Sauvignon shines in these complex and high-quality reds. Both are excellent choices for gifts or parties.

Splurge

2014 Long Meadow Ranch, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, California, $55, Long Meadow Ranch

With a focus on world-class wines sustainability produced, Long Meadow Ranch is a collection of properties owned by Napa Valley's Hall family. From olive oil to wine to beef, their full-circle farming philosophy is the core of their excellence. This Cabernet is a modern Napa Valley classic. Ripe and lush with vibrant brightness, it will age beautifully or drink well immediately.

Steal

2015 Primus Cabernet Sauvignon, Maipo, Chile, $19, Primus Wines

Hailing from the famed Cabernet Sauvignon-producing area of Maipo in the foothills of Chile's Andes Mountains, Primus is a red worth twice its price. With an eye-catching label design, this vibrant, structured Cabernet is an elegant option for dinner parties, gift giving or simply to enjoy with meals from pizza to prime rib.