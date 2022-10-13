IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Spicy seafood recipes: Blackened fish tacos and shellfish ceviche

Hot chipotle aioli and fiery jalapeños add a kick of heat to fresh fish tacos and seafood ceviche.
By Balo Alvarez

Chef Balo Alvarez is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of his signature seafood dishes that are infused with fresh Latin flavors. He shows us how to make spicy fish tacos with crunchy slaw and fresh ceviche with homemade tortilla chips.

Black Sea Bass Tacos with Tropical Slaw and Chipotle Mayo
Courtesy Balo's Foods
Black Sea Bass Tacos with Tropical Slaw and Chipotle Mayo

Balo Alvarez

I love local North Fork black sea bass combined with tropical slaw. It reminds me my mom's enchilada slaw. The spicy mayo adds a nice kick and helps tie all the flavors together.

Ceviche Mixto with Homemade Tortilla Chips
Courtesy Balo's Foods
Ceviche Mixto with Homemade Tortilla Chips

Balo Alvarez

I love this recipe because it reminds me of when my dad and I used to go fishing and make ceviche in Guatemala when I was a kid. The combination of fresh seafood with bright tomatoes and citrus is guaranteed to wake up your taste buds.

Balo Alvarez