Spicy seafood recipes: Blackened fish tacos and shellfish ceviche

Chef Balo Alvarez is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of his signature seafood dishes that are infused with fresh Latin flavors. He shows us how to make spicy fish tacos with crunchy slaw and fresh ceviche with homemade tortilla chips.

I love local North Fork black sea bass combined with tropical slaw. It reminds me my mom's enchilada slaw. The spicy mayo adds a nice kick and helps tie all the flavors together.

I love this recipe because it reminds me of when my dad and I used to go fishing and make ceviche in Guatemala when I was a kid. The combination of fresh seafood with bright tomatoes and citrus is guaranteed to wake up your taste buds.

