Everyone on TikTok is eating spicy pickled garlic — here's how to make it

Forget baked oats: If you want a healthy breakfast that'll wake you up in the morning, or a snack that'll snap you right out of that mid-afternoon slump, try spicy pickled garlic, the latest food trend to take over TikTok.

The spicy snack started making the rounds earlier in April, when TikTok user @lalaleluu, who goes by Lala online, shared a video of herself eating pickled garlic out of the jar.

"I love eating pickled garlic just like that, but I decided I wanted to spice it up a little bit and it's perfect," wrote Lala, who is based in Hamburg, Germany. In a follow-up video, she says the snack was inspired by a Korean neighbor who used to make kimchi for her family.

"We moved … and I lost my source of kimchi and I had to come up with something and so I had pickled garlic at home because I like to eat it, and I just added Sriracha … but it wasn't spicy enough so I added chili flakes and then I just experimented," Lala says. "That's it, that's how I came up with it. And now I love it. … I know it's not kimchi but it's the best I can do!"

The snack is pretty easy to replicate at home, and Lala's recipe requires just four ingredients. First, stock up on pickled garlic — she recommends getting "natural" pickled garlic, instead of options that have oil or other flavorings. Open the jar and drain the vinegar.

Next, add spices: Lala doesn't give much guidance on how much to use, so you can customize it to your own preferences. Start with Sriracha — she recommends using "a lot" — and then add a teaspoon of gochugaru, Korean chili pepper. Last but not least, sprinkle in some thyme.

Screw the lid back on, and shake the jar vigorously until everything is mixed and the garlic is well-coated.

"I always eat the whole glass in one sitting, and it's healthy, too!" says Lala; in another video, she noted that because the garlic is pickled, it doesn't have that strong a smell: "It's delicious. You should try."

And her fellow TikTokers took her advice: Within days, the spicy snack went viral on the video-sharing app. Videos under the hashtag #pickledgarlic have been viewed more than 12.6 million times collectively, and some of the videos where people try the recipe have gone viral, too.

In another video, Lala, who has not responded to TODAY's request for comment, says she was surprised by the viral response to the video.

"I can't believe my garlic snack is a trend now," she says. "I've been getting tagged in so many videos and everyone that tried it and did it right, like used pickled garlic, and not just normal garlic, everyone loved it! I'm telling you guys, it's delicious."

