Spice up your game day with jerk chicken sliders and Caribbean-style hot dogs

For this week's Sunday Night Football, the New Orleans Saints are taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. For this edition of TODAY Food Loves Football, chef Nina Compton is representing NOLA with her Caribbean hot dogs with Creole potato salad, and Kenny Neal is serving up spicy chicken sliders with mango slaw in honor of Tamba Bay.

This recipe brings a fun Caribbean twist to a tailgating party. The hot dogs are simple and fun, and the Creole potato salad is super tasty. This is football food, NOLA-style!

I love this recipe because it is simple but good! It's kid-friendly and great tailgate item with a twist. It's like eating a taco but just elevated, the sweet, spicy and salty combination really comes out and the balance really gets those taste buds going.

