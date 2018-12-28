Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

By Adam Richman

I was first introduced to a variation of this recipe by a fraternity brother from Emory University named Matt Sacks. It's hearty, cheesy and decadent ... but incredibly simple.

Later on, while in graduate school, my stepmother — a pretty great cook in her own right — gave me her version of the recipe, which comes in handy not only as a great lunch or dinner, but as one that I can make and eat throughout the week. It even makes a great breakfast.

It operates on the same principle as a baked ziti, so feel free to change up the type of pasta or type of cheese or sauce as you see fit.

But give the old classics a try — they are classics for a reason, after all!

