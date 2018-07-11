Say goodbye to peanuts on Southwest flights

share tweet pin email

Southwest Airlines may be as well-known for serving free peanuts as it is for its sassy, hilarious and sometimes kooky flight attendants. But the company just announced that they will discontinue serving peanuts.

"We're still nuts ... we just won't be serving them anymore," Southwest said on Tuesday in a press release.

Peanuts used to be an integral part of jet-setting — like free blankets (sigh). Southwest Airlines was one of the last domestic airlines to keep up with the tradition. As of August 1, the nuts will be a thing of the past.

Getty Images stock Say goodbye to peanuts and hello to pretzels.

In the interest of providing a peanut-free zone for "customers with peanut or peanut-dust allergies" Southwest felt that retiring its famous in-flight nosh was the right thing to do. The airline will still offer its pretzels for free as an accompaniment to sodas, cocktails and coffee.

Here at TODAY Food, editors are hoping the airline may one day offer hardboiled eggs from their own chickens, like Martha Stewart when she flies. Now that would be nuts.

Many people started commenting on Twitter to voice their support of the change. Parents with children who have had allergic reactions to peanuts on a plane were especially happy about the news.

We learned about our sonâs peanut allergy when he tried his first peanut on a Delta plane, before epipens were required to be in plane first aid kits, so this is fabulous news to me. So scary. I wish all airlines would follow suit. — christyklancher (@StPauliGrrrl) July 10, 2018

Some were sad to hear of the airline's shift from its iconic treat.

But still thinks Southwest is doing "the right thing."

Iâll miss my @SouthwestAir peanuts but here they go again, doinâ the right thing! Go @SouthwestAir — Kim Curry (@wuzKidCurry) July 10, 2018

Others were less enthused.

People with peanut allergies are ruining it for everyone! Pretzels are gross — Kate (@KateontheAir) July 10, 2018

And thought up solutions akin to a smoking and non-smoking section on flights.

They should have a peanut section and a non-peanut section. — Sharkey Shyster (@SharkeyShyster) July 11, 2018

We're just glad the airline's pretzels will still be free.