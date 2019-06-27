Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Mike Lata

Chef Mike Lata of FIG and The Ordinary in Charleston, South Carolina is joining TODAY to share a few of his favorite summery Southern recipes. He shows us how to make savory smoked fish dip and a classic low country boil.

Get The Recipe

Smoked Fish Dip

Mike Lata

This is a staple on the menu at The Ordinary, where we smoke all kinds of local fish. The creamy texture and smoky flavor make this dip impossible to resist.

Get The Recipe

Low Country Boil aka Frogmore Stew

Mike Lata

Frogmore stew is a one-pot mix — a "boil" — of the low country's peak summer offerings. You don't need to do much more than find the best ingredients and make them sing.

If you like those Southern-style recipes, you should also try these:

Cornbread Salad
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Get The Recipe

Cornbread Salad

Elizabeth Heiskell
Marcus Samuelsson's Fried Yardbird
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Get The Recipe

Marcus Samuelsson's Fried Yardbird

Marcus Samuelsson
Mike Lata