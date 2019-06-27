Chef Mike Lata of FIG and The Ordinary in Charleston, South Carolina is joining TODAY to share a few of his favorite summery Southern recipes. He shows us how to make savory smoked fish dip and a classic low country boil.

This is a staple on the menu at The Ordinary, where we smoke all kinds of local fish. The creamy texture and smoky flavor make this dip impossible to resist.

Frogmore stew is a one-pot mix — a "boil" — of the low country's peak summer offerings. You don't need to do much more than find the best ingredients and make them sing.

