Become a pie pro with these Southern-style pecan and buttermilk recipes

Chef B.J. Chester-Tamayo of Alcenia's restaurant in Memphis, Tennessee is joining TODAY to share a few of her classic Southern dessert recipes. She shows us how to make the perfect pie crust, a lemony buttermilk pie and sweet pecan pie.

This is my go-to crust recipe for almost every pie I make. It turns out buttery, flaky and tender every time.

My mama learned to make this pie from my grandmother, Betty. I like it because it has a rich, creamy texture and the bright pop of lemon always keeps me coming back for more.

The pronunciation of pecan pie is always a little different depending on what the region of the country you come from. But, no matter how you say it, we can all agree that a perfect pecan pie is always a special treat. It is a pie that some only cook once or twice a year for Thanksgiving or Christmas, but I think it should have a place on the table all year round.

