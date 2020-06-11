Download the TODAY app for the latest in news

Become a pie pro with these Southern-style pecan and buttermilk recipes

Chef B.J. Chester-Tamayo shares her go-to recipe for the perfect pie crust and uses it as the base for her signature pecan and buttermilk pies.

B.J. Chester-Tamayo makes the perfect pie crust

June 11, 202005:00

By B.J. Chester-Tamayo

Chef B.J. Chester-Tamayo of Alcenia's restaurant in Memphis, Tennessee is joining TODAY to share a few of her classic Southern dessert recipes. She shows us how to make the perfect pie crust, a lemony buttermilk pie and sweet pecan pie.

Perfect Pie Crust
Perfect Pie Crust

B.J. Chester-Tamayo

This is my go-to crust recipe for almost every pie I make. It turns out buttery, flaky and tender every time.

Buttermilk Pie
Buttermilk Pie

B.J. Chester-Tamayo

My mama learned to make this pie from my grandmother, Betty. I like it because it has a rich, creamy texture and the bright pop of lemon always keeps me coming back for more.

Pecan Pie
Pecan Pie

B.J. Chester-Tamayo

The pronunciation of pecan pie is always a little different depending on what the region of the country you come from. But, no matter how you say it, we can all agree that a perfect pecan pie is always a special treat. It is a pie that some only cook once or twice a year for Thanksgiving or Christmas, but I think it should have a place on the table all year round.

B.J. Chester-Tamayo