Chef Lazarus Lynch of Son of a Southern Chef is stopping by TODAY to share a few of his go-to cookout recipes from his cookbook "Son of a Southern Chef: Cook with Soul." He shows us how to make spicy crab cake sandwiches and an easy skillet fruit crisp.

There are a few things I think everyone should know how to make really well: scrambled eggs, roast chicken and crabcakes. A good crabcake is all about the crab. I normally like to serve my crabcakes with a squeeze of lemon or with a bangin' chipotle rémoulade. This recipe is nothing to be intimidated by and it will seriously impress.

Skillet fruit crisps are probably my number one go-to for desserts because they're so easy to make. You just toss in the fruit, top it with a crumble, bake it and that's it!

