/ Source: TODAY
By Lazarus Lynch

Chef Lazarus Lynch of Son of a Southern Chef is stopping by TODAY to share a few of his go-to cookout recipes from his cookbook "Son of a Southern Chef: Cook with Soul." He shows us how to make spicy crab cake sandwiches and an easy skillet fruit crisp.

Crabcake Sandwiches with Chipotle Rémoulade
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Crabcake Sandwiches with Chipotle Rémoulade

Lazarus Lynch

There are a few things I think everyone should know how to make really well: scrambled eggs, roast chicken and crabcakes. A good crabcake is all about the crab. I normally like to serve my crabcakes with a squeeze of lemon or with a bangin' chipotle rémoulade. This recipe is nothing to be intimidated by and it will seriously impress.

Skillet Berry Crisp with Almond-Cornmeal Topping
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Skillet Berry Crisp with Almond-Cornmeal Topping

Lazarus Lynch

Skillet fruit crisps are probably my number one go-to for desserts because they're so easy to make. You just toss in the fruit, top it with a crumble, bake it and that's it!

Lazarus Lynch