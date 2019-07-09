Chef Michael Gulotta is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of his favorite New Orleans-inspired recipes. He shows us how to make blue crab and bacon sandwiches and courtbouillon, a Creole tomato and redfish soup.

These are not your average sandwiches. The velvety ravigote sauce adds a bright, spicy and smoky flavor to the tender crabmeat. Plus, it's topped with crispy bacon and ripe tomato. It doesn't get better than that!

I love this recipe because it shows off the best of Louisiana's wonderful seafood. This hearty soup is packed with fresh shrimp, redfish, oysters and crabmeat.

