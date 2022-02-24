Celebrate Southern seafood: Fried catfish and blackened salmon

Culinary historian, educator and chef Kevin Mitchell is joining TODAY to share a few of his favorite Southern-style seafood recipes. He shows us how to make fried catfish and creamy grits with tomato gravy and blackened salmon with black-eyed peas and collard greens.

This recipe stays true to the original Southern-style dish but kicks up the flavor. Smoked paprika adds depth to the gravy, the grits bring a rich creaminess to the plate and are a great textural complement to the crispy fried fish.

I love this dish because takes me back to my grandmother's kitchen. Black-eyed peas were one of the first things she taught me how to cook at six years old. I love using salmon with the peas and greens, because the fattiness of the salmon cuts through the spice and goes nicely with the slight sweetness of the coconut milk. The spices used in the recipe honor the enslaved cooks from Charleston who used the same ones.

