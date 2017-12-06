Serve a Southern-style dinner with spicy gumbo and sweet cornbread

share tweet pin email

Chef Isaac Toups is swinging by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of his favorite traditional Southern recipes. He shows us how to make hearty gumbo with chicken and sausage paired with sweet cornbread.

I love this recipe because pretty much all grocery stores stock sausage and chicken. So pretty much, everyone can make this simple yet awesome Cajun stew.

This cornbread has sugar in it — which is a polarizing topic in the cornbread community. Some prefer a more savory, but I think adding sugar makes this naturally sweet side even better.

