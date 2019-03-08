Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 8, 2019, 12:46 AM UTC / Source: TODAY By Michelle Weaver

Chef Michelle Weaver of Charleston Grill is cooking up a few of her favorite Southern recipes for the Charleston Wine + Food Festival. She shows us how to make herbed crab cakes, savory shrimp and grits, caper-and-dill deviled eggs and cheesecake with all the flavors of classic hummingbird cake.

I like to watch people eat this dish as much as I like preparing it. The instant smile that spreads across their faces gets wider and more joyous with each bite.

I love this recipe because these crab cakes are all crab, no cake. The herbed shrimp and tomato sauce amps up the seafood flavor and adds extra freshness to the dish.

These are the perfect starters for any occasion — and they go great with Champagne. The briny capers and fresh dill complement the rich, creamy yolks perfectly.

This cheesecake is inspired by classic Southern hummingbird cake. It's a great recipe that you can prepare ahead of time, so there can be one less thing to worry about when cooking an extravagant dinner. It's also simple enough to make for an any-day-of-the-week occasion.

TODAY is the broadcast sponsor for this weekend's Charleston Wine and Food Festival and Charleston Wine and Food is providing TODAY's production costs.

