By Jeremy Ford

"Top Chef" winner Jeremy Ford is in the TODAY kitchen to share a few of the signature Southern-style dishes from his new restaurant Stubborn Seed in Miami, Florida. He shows us how to make peppery biscuits, crispy chicken wings, a simple green salad, fluffy homemade doughnuts, fried chicken sandwiches and decadent triple chocolate cookies.

Fried Chicken with Herbed Mayo
Fried Chicken with Herbed Mayo

Jeremy Ford

Need to feed a crowd? This finger-licking fried chicken recipe is perfect! You can brine and dredge the chicken ahead of time and just cook pieces as needed when it's time to eat.

Simple Green Salad
Simple Green Salad

Jeremy Ford

Tender herbs, crunchy veggies and a spicy vinaigrette give this easy-to-assemble salad tons of fresh flavor.

Chicken Wings with Chile-Scallion Glaze
Chicken Wings with Chile-Scallion Glaze

Jeremy Ford

Cooking chicken wings twice gives them two layers of crispy deliciousness. The sweet, tangy and spicy glaze gives them a finish that's full of flavor.

Black Pepper Biscuits
Black Pepper Biscuits

Jeremy Ford

Freshly ground black pepper and chopped chives add a little kick to these traditional, flaky buttermilk biscuits.

Homemade Doughnuts
Homemade Doughnuts

Jeremy Ford

Enjoy fresh-from-the-fryer doughnuts at home with this easy overnight recipe. Fill the fluffy doughnuts with your favorite jam or enjoy as is with a good cup of coffee.

Triple Chocolate Chip Cookies
Triple Chocolate Chip Cookies

Jeremy Ford

The only thing better than chocolate chip cookies is triple chocolate chip cookies! Three kinds of chips and a chocolaty dough make these the ultimate cookies for chocolate lovers.

