Southern holiday barbecue: Cranberry-whiskey-glazed ribs and smoky mac and cheese

Chef and television show host Jernard Wells is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of his favorite Southern fall recipes. He shows us how to make smoky ribs with a spicy cranberry glaze and macaroni and cheese with shrimp and spicy sausage.

If you're looking to add depth and layers of flavor to your barbecued ribs, this recipe is for you. The whiskey helps punch up the flavors of the cranberry-chipotle glaze, giving you a sweet, sour, spicy and smoky mouthful in every bite. Pair these ribs with my Southern-Style Potato Salad to complete your barbecue spread.

I'm calling all my fellow cheese lovers — my turophiles — out there with this macaroni and cheese treasure. I may be speaking Greek, but this recipe is my take on an all-American classic. This dish right here is not for the faint of heart because I've packed it with smoked Gouda, smoked cheddar, creamy Gruyère and andouille sausage for some Southern heat. If that wasn't enough, I've elevated it to a level of decadence with shrimp.

