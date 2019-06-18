Getting tired of the same basic burgers and sides at every cookout? Luckily, Elizabeth Heiskell of The Debutante Farmer is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite amped-up summer entertaining recipes. She shows us how to make pimento cheese-stuffed burgers, colorful cornbread salad and refreshingly frosty watermelon mojitos.

Burgers are just about the most perfect food. Stuff that same burger with pimento cheese and it soars to summer stardom. I always make up an extra batch and put in the freezer so I can pull them out and cook them up for a quick, convenient supper.

I love this recipe because it is a most unusual side dish. It is beautiful when layered in a trifle bowl and, frankly, makes boring potato salad look foolish when it's next to this.

Watermelon has never been my favorite fruit. There, I said it! I have always been ashamed to admit it. I feel like it makes me less of an American. But I sure did change my mind after drinking this refreshing frozen concoction. It's totally delicious.

