/ Source: TODAY
By Elizabeth Heiskell

Getting tired of the same basic burgers and sides at every cookout? Luckily, Elizabeth Heiskell of The Debutante Farmer is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite amped-up summer entertaining recipes. She shows us how to make pimento cheese-stuffed burgers, colorful cornbread salad and refreshingly frosty watermelon mojitos.

Pimento Cheese-Stuffed Bacon Burgers
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Pimento Cheese-Stuffed Bacon Burgers

Elizabeth Heiskell

Burgers are just about the most perfect food. Stuff that same burger with pimento cheese and it soars to summer stardom. I always make up an extra batch and put in the freezer so I can pull them out and cook them up for a quick, convenient supper.

Cornbread Salad
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Cornbread Salad

Elizabeth Heiskell

I love this recipe because it is a most unusual side dish. It is beautiful when layered in a trifle bowl and, frankly, makes boring potato salad look foolish when it's next to this.

Frozen Watermelon Mojito
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Frozen Watermelon Mojito

Elizabeth Heiskell

Watermelon has never been my favorite fruit. There, I said it! I have always been ashamed to admit it. I feel like it makes me less of an American. But I sure did change my mind after drinking this refreshing frozen concoction. It's totally delicious.

Elizabeth Heiskell