Southern cookout classics: Peach-glazed pork chops and potato salad

Chef, television show host and cookbook author Jernard Wells is joining TODAY to share a few of his favorite classic Southern cookout recipes. He shows us how to prepare spicy peach glazed pork chops and tangy potato salad.

This recipe takes me straight back to my childhood memories of friends and family spending time together around the fire, day turning into night and nobody wanting to go home. Everything comes flooding back when I start to smell these chops sizzling on the grill with their hints of sweet peaches and smoky chipotle peppers. Don't be surprised if your guests want you to share this recipe with them. I wouldn't mind — keep spreading the love!

A Southern barbecue wouldn't be a barbecue without a Southern-style potato salad. You see, it needs the taste and the color to be Southern. The taste comes from thin-skinned, waxy Yukon Gold potatoes, mayonnaise, apple cider vinegar, sweet pickle relish, diced celery, Vidalia onions, sugar and spices. The color comes from yellow mustard, smoked paprika and boiled eggs. All combined, this makes one of the smoothest, creamiest and tangiest potato salads around. Trust me when I tell you the potato salad is just as important as the main dish at any bangin' barbecue!

