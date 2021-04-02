Serve up a soulful Easter supper of cola-glazed ham and bacon mac and cheese

Chef, author and restaurateur Deborah VanTrece is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite Easter entertaining recipes from her new cookbook, "The Twisted Soul Cookbook: Modern Soul Food with Global Flavors." She shows us how to make a cola and kumquat glazed ham and macaroni and cheese with bacon and pecans.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.

My travels through Asia exposed me to ways to broaden the use of ham hocks that I wasn't familiar with. At a friend's home I experienced ham hocks braised in a sweet sticky sauce. It was quite amazing, and when I returned to Atlanta, I came up with this recipe to create those flavors. The richness of the smoked pork hock marries well with the spices, and the cola reduces to a syrupy sauce that accents the pork perfectly.

Although I have tasted versions of this dish all over the world, with cheeses produce by artisans, it still doesn't compare to what I've tasted in the most humble of kitchens. The women of my family were well versed in turning commodity cheese into a liquid gold that produced the best macaroni and cheese. It was a cheap dish that could feed a lot of people. This updated version puts a fun twist on this historic dish and is great for serving large groups, or for a potluck supper.

If you like those festive recipes, you should also try these: