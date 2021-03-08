For some, news of Meghan Markle's job at Humphrey Yogart was the night's biggest 'scoop'

Meghan Markle dropped plenty of bombshells during her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, but there was one detail that drove the Internet absolutely wild — in a good way.

The Duchess of Sussex revealed that when she was 13 years old, she got her first job working at a Los Angeles-area frozen yogurt shop called Humphrey Yogart, a play on the Casablanca star's name.

"Thank God I had that life experience. Thank God I had known the value of working," Markle said of the various jobs she had before she rose to fame on the show "Suits".

Naturally, people on social media couldn't help but dish about the royal revelation.

"I don’t know about anyone else but I very much enjoyed learning that Meghan Markle once worked in a yogurt shop called Humphrey Yogart," one viewer wrote on Twitter.

Another person was floored by the likelihood that a teenage Markle served her frozen yogurt when she visited the store frequently in the 1990s.

"My official statement on this evening’s news: if Meghan Markle worked at Humphrey Yogart circa 1994, there is a 100 percent chance I purchased yogart from her," she wrote on Twitter. "That is all I can say on this matter."

Humphrey Yogart has a loyal customer base, who were thrilled the shop was getting global recognition.

"I could’ve never dreamed I'd see a Princess shouting out Humphrey Yogart, the most important of all the frozen yogurts," wrote Jenni Konner, who worked on the HBO show "Girls."

Another user said the shop reminded them of Barber Streisand, a barber shop in London that of course is a play on Barbra Streisand's name.

"Humphrey Yogart reminded me of this London gem," the user tweeted.

Humphrey Yogart is currently owned by Paula Armour and husband Jim Sheftel, who bought the original Sherman Oaks, California shop two years after it opened in 1984 and just as the frozen yogurt craze was taking off, according to the store's website.

The couple opened four more stores in Hollywood and Brentwood in the late 1980s, but sold all but the original location in 1995.

One Twitter user shared the store's five star Yelp review and added they were "happy to report Humphrey Yogart is still in business!"

The store did not immediately respond to a request for comment from TODAY Food, but it's a safe bet they might be incredibly busy after getting a royal shoutout.

"I feel sorry for the people working a shift tmw," someone else added. "They gonna get slammed,"