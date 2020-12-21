Some Lean Cuisine entrees recalled due to possible plastic contamination

Nestlé Prepared Foods is recalling approximately 92,206 pounds of Lean Cuisine Baked Chicken entrees due to possible contamination with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of white hard plastic. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced the recall on December 19 and classified it as "high" risk. The baked chicken meal products in question are the ones with "white meat chicken with stuffing, red skin mashed potatoes and gravy” and were produced and packaged on September 2, 2020.

"The products subject to recall bear establishment number 'EST. P-9018' on the side of the case near the lot number," said the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) in its press release. "These items were shipped to retailers and distributors nationwide."

The problem with the baked chicken meals was discovered on December 18 after five consumer complaints were received, saying there was hard, white plastic in the product.

A faulty conveyor belt may be to blame for the contamination.

"The firm believes the mashed potatoes used in the production of the baked chicken meals products had pieces of a plastic conveyor belt that broke during production," said the release.

So far there have been no reports of injury or illness from consumption of the baked chicken products, FSIS said. Customers concerned about an injury or illness are advised to contact a healthcare provider.

However, the FSIS is concerned that some of the products may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. If you purchased the Lean Cuisine Baked Chicken in question, do not eat it. Instead, the product should be thrown away or returned to the place where you purchased it.

Customers with questions about the recall can also call Nestlé Prepared Foods at (800) 993-8625.