Snoop Dogg hands out chicken at a Raising Cane's drive-thru, shocking fans

Rapper and business mogul Snoop Dogg surprised his fans in Fayetteville, Arkansas, by handing out orders at a drive-thru.

Dogg handed out orders at the Raising Cane's near University of Arkansas, immediately causing a rush on chicken.

He’s a "HUGE Caniac," a spokesperson for the company told TODAY Food in a statement, adding that he was there "promoting his new album," which comes out later this week. "Algorithm," which comes out Friday, will be his 19th studio album.

Snoop Dogg at a Raising Cane's in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Raising Cane's

Belle Nash, a University of Arkansas student, told TODAY she and her roommate were surprised to see such a line at the drive-thru of Raising Cane's on Wednesday afternoon.

After waving to a mysterious GoPro when they ordered, the two pulled up to the window and were greeted by the Doggfather himself.

"I turned I look see that it's Snoop Dogg," she said, laughing. "And we're just like completely at a loss for words because it was so random. Like, we weren't expecting anything at all. Also, we live in Fayetteville, Arkansas. So like we were not expecting any celebrities to be here."

She started recording their surprise and her TikTok of the interaction immediately went viral.

"We were just in shock like the whole way home and started playing (his) songs and were just screaming, like, 'What just happened? What just happened? That was crazy,'" she said. "Everyone knows who he is."

She said throughout their whole interaction, Dogg was "so, so kind."

"We were obviously freaking out and he was like … 'It's OK, baby. It's OK, baby,'" she said. "He's just super cool, very kind."