'SNL' sketch spoofs the cringey moment of splitting the check with friends

Wilson defended his order, saying that he did request one item (the flat iron pork chop) for the table, but admitted that he did eat "the lion share of it." He also denied that he ordered a 98 oz. porterhouse steak but Strong pointed him towards a photo of him on the wall eating it. He even tried to blame "four bacon cheeseburgers to-go" on Bob, who said he's a vegetarian.

Wilson also ordered a dozen raw eggs still in the container and called it "a little grocery shopping" and said he'd foot the bill for those. But one of the most bizarre items by far was the bottle of white wine that he ordered with a hand-written calligraphy note begging his ex to take him back.

The skit then takes a bizarre turn and Kenan Thompson says it's time for them all to get down to business and focus on the reason they're all at dinner: because Wilson said he could give them a map that shows the true location of the holy grail. It quickly becomes apparent that something fishy is about to happen and Wilson is then unveiled as "Dr. Indianapolis Bones" (a play on the film "Indiana Jones), a character in a fake Amazon Prime show.

Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie weighed in on the relatable skit during Monday's episode of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna and Savannah admitted that she does find the whole situation superbly awkward in real life.

"Either do halfsies or just say 'I'll buy this time, you buy next time,'" she said.

Jenna chimed in and said she's been on the receiving end of this many times while dining out with Savannah and admitted that it makes her feel uncomfortable sometimes.

"But that makes me aggravated because I never buy dinner. You're always buying me dinner," she said.

"Well I don't like to have that awkward 'split the check' moment," Savannah explained.

Jenna then said that she's more than happy to split the check and Savannah countered by explaining that Venmo is a great way for people to avoid the whole awkward situation and just send their friends money for the bill if one person wants to put it on their card.

"OK, well I'm just going to secretly Venmo you," Jenna replied. "I got the hint."

Savannah insisted that she didn't want Jenna to Venmo her and then jokingly said "We're not splitting the check. We're dating, we can't."