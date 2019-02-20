Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 20, 2019, 5:46 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Lyn Mettler

The margarita is one of America's most-ordered and most beloved cocktails so it's not really surprising that there's entire day devoted to the delightfully sweet and sour libation.

National Margarita Day, which is Friday, Feb. 22, is a bright spot in the midst of winter that's meant to tide us over until Cinco day Mayo.

There are lots of ways to score margaritas on the cheap as many restaurants are offering special deals. Some of them even start the day before!

Here's a list of 10 chains with discounts on margarita. Some deals may not be offered at every location, so call your local hotspot before heading out.

Fans of Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant can sip on the chain's margaritas for $6.95 throughout the day. Customers can choose between the Cerveza Rita with Milagro Silver, Agave Margarita with agave nectar, El Jefe Margarita with Agavero Orange Liqueur and topped with a grilled orange or the 1800 Hand Shaken Margarita with 1800 Reposado. Feb. 22 only.

Bahama Breeze will celebrate National Margarita Day for two days, from Feb. 21-22. Patrons can order the restaurant's Classic Margarita for just $2.22 in honor of the special day. Feb. 21-22.

Get three different margaritas at Chili's for only $5 on National Margarita Day. The Tex-Mex restaurant chain will be mixing up unique drinks for the day: a Tropical Sunrise Margarita with melon schnapps and pineapple juice, the Blueberry & Pineapple Margarita or the Cuervo Blue Margarita with Jose Cuervo tequila and blue curaçao liqueur. Feb. 21.

Trying to cut some calories? Chuy's is taking $1 off of its Top-Shelf Skinny Ritas throughout the day, and bartenders will also be serving up $1 floaters of tequila or orange liqueur to add an extra kick to any margarita. On Friday, the chain is offering two limited-time options, including the Frozen Blackberry Margarita with Exotico 100 Percent Agave Silver Tequila and the Pink Cadillac Margarita with El Jimador Silver tequila and Cointreau. Feb. 22.

Of course any dining establishment associated with Jimmy Buffet will be serving up plenty of margs on Friday. So, naturally, Margaritaville locations will be celebrating its namesake holiday with food and drink specials. The chain, along with Landshark Bar & Grill, is serving traditional margaritas for $3.99 all day. Select locations will also be hosting a class on how to make the perfect margarita.

Margaritaville is also a resort chain with locations in Grand Cayman; Hollywood, Florida; Gatlinburg, Tennessee; Key West, Florida, and more. The Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, location will give guests checking in on Feb. 22 a free margarita kit to make their own concoction in their in-room Margaritaville Frozen Concoction Maker.

At Max & Erma's, which has 51 locations, customers will be able to pair $1 chips and salsa with $2 Max's Margarita's all day. Feb. 22.

Try On the Border's new 1800 Gran 'Rita, which is available for $5 now through Feb. 22. The restaurant's new premium drink features 1800 silver tequila, Gran Gala orange liqueur and the restaurant's own lime sour mix. If you want to mix it up, try a "meltdown" for 99 cents, which includes a custom fruit flavor or an extra pour of blue curaçao, peach schnapps or Well Gold Tequila added to the drink.

Try $4 classic Romaritas (Tony Roma's version of a margarita) now through Feb. 22 or take $2 off any of the restaurant chain's premium Romaritas. Through Feb. 22.

Prefer to stay in on National Margarita Day? Check out TODAY Food's favorite margarita recipes!