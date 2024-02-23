National Tortilla Chip Day: 8 deals for scoopable savings

Few snacks are more versatile than tortilla chips. Think about it: You can eat them on their ownt, dunk them in any number of dips or transform them into nachos.

However you like to gobble up your go-to snack, there’s reason to celebrate because National Tortilla Chip Day falls on Saturday, Feb. 24, and brands and restaurants are doling out plenty of deals to mark the special occasion. Here are a few to satisfy any cravings you may have.

Chili’s

Chili’s rewards members get a free order of chips and salsa every day, including National Tortilla Chip Day. Not a member? Sign up here.

Dylan’s Candy Bar

If you’ve never thought of dipping your tortilla chips in chocolate before, have you really lived? Dylan’s Candy Bar has a Dark Chocolate Jalapeno Tortilla Chip Crunch Bar, and TODAY.com readers can get 30% off the salty and sweet treat on Feb. 24 using the code TODAY30.

Hippeas

TODAY.com customers can get 20% off Hippeas Chickpea Tortilla Chips using the code TODAY20 between Feb. 24 — 25. The offer can’t be combined with other discounts. Made from chickpeas, the tortilla chips are free of dairy, vegan, gluten and GMOs and come in three flavors: Nacho Vibes, Rockin’ Ranch, and Sea Salt & Lime.

On the Border

On the Border customers can get free endless chips and salsa with the purchase of a meal. Can’t get enough of the offer? It’s available every day!

Somos

Through March 1, Somos customers can get 15% off the brand’s chips using our exclusive code: TODAY15.

Taco Bell

When you place an order of $22 or more from Taco Bell on DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates or Grubhub on Feb. 24, you’ll get $5 off your purchase.

Tia Lupita

Tia Lupita, a brand of small-batch hot sauce, salsa and tortillas, is offering TODAY.com readers 20% off all Tia Lupita’s Grain Free Tortilla Chips using the code TODAY20. The tortilla chips come in the following flavors: Sea Salt, Salsa Verde, Habanero, Hot Sauce and Chipotle.

Zack’s Mighty

Whole Foods is slashing the price of Zack’s Mighty Rolled Tortilla Chips through the end of February and offering up two bags for $7. The rolled chips are available in two flavors — Chile Lime and Fiery Nacho — and feature ingredients like beetroot powder instead of red dye.