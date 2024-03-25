Keke Palmer and Chips Ahoy! team up to announce cookie brand’s new recipe

A nostalgic cookie company and an Emmy-winning A-lister have something sweet on the mind.

On March 20, Chips Ahoy! announced that it would be using a new recipe to create its original chocolate chip cookie. The brand says that this is biggest update in nearly a decade, calling this initiative an “MMMproved recipe.” Fans of the original cookie can expect to see changes to the amount and type of chocolate used, as well as its texture.

The new and improved cookie and it's updated packaging. Courtesy Chips Ahoy!

The new recipe, which has already started to hit stores, will be available nationwide in April. For this cookie-based initiative, the nearly 60-year-old company tapped multi-hyphenate movie star, singer and host of NBC’s “Password” Keke Palmer.

“We’re not changing the recipe because if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, but we are improving that crunch, that texture,” Palmer tells TODAY.com in an exclusive interview. “They still have the nostalgic taste, but they do feel like they have a little extra something in it. They won’t tell me what the recipe is. I feel like Plankton in SpongeBob.”

Unlike the "SpongeBob SquarePants" character's quest to uncover the Krabby Patty secret formula, the “Nope” star didn't need to dig far to find out what Chips Ahoy! has done to its flagship item.

The brand says the new-and-improved recipe features a “tastier chocolate chip,” which will used exclusively in its signature cookie. These new chips feature a higher cacao content and a higher concentration of Madagascar vanilla extract, which the brand says results in a “well-rounded” flavor that reduces chocolate’s bitter notes.

“I’ve eaten tons of cookies, on set, off set,” Palmer says. “You know, that’s the wonderful thing about it, when you partner with somebody like Chips Ahoy!, they give you tons of cookies.”

The new and improved cookie. Courtesy Chips Ahoy!

In addition to the makeup of the chocolate chips, Chips Ahoy! says that fans will notice a richer cookie flavor with “the right amount” of chocolate chips and an improved texture, thanks to an updated mixing process. The cookie company is also updating the brand’s logo as well as its packaging, which now modernizes the brand’s personality.

In addition, Palmer is working with Chips Ahoy! to announce a contest that is sure to provide some folks with an absolutely sweet summer.

The Chips Ahoy! MMMproved Getaway Sweepstakes will award two lucky fans and their friends a party on a Chips Ahoy!-themed yacht to celebrate the brand’s 60th birthday. In addition, the winners will receive an all-expenses paid weekend stay at a luxury beach house in Malibu.

“I’m the kind of person where if I’m going to be telling you to get something, I want to give you something back,” Palmer says.

We couldn’t let the meme queen herself go without asking about the many times she’s gone viral for her charismatic turns of phrase. A few examples include “Sorry to this man,” “Baby this is Keke Palmer” (which she nodded to with her podcast “Baby This is Keke Palmer”), her reaction to Megan Thee Stallion at the Met Gala and so much more.

When it comes to her own memes, she has a clear favorite.

“‘This one has a lot of sweetness to it,'" Palmer says, highlighting her constantly memed moment from “Hot Ones,” the hot sauce and wings-based interview series. "Because of all of the ways that people took it out of context. That’s what makes memes good."

“I love what they did … somebody said ‘when a mosquito bites a diabetic’ like, why would y’all do that?” she says with a laugh. “Stuff like that that takes me out.”

Fans can enter the Chips Ahoy! MMMProved Getaway Sweepstakes by following Chips Ahoy! cookies on Instagram or Facebook and commenting on the pinned post on either social media platform.