You know that cheese dust Cheetos leave on your fingers? It’s now a statue

You gotta hand it to Frito Lay and Cheetos: They know that some of the best marketing gimmicks are the cheesiest ones.

Witness the Cheetle Hand Statue, featuring three oversized silvery fingers clutching the classic orange puffy snack item known as a Cheeto. The fingers, naturally, are covered in cheesy dust.

And where is this monument to cheesy snacky delights? In the tiny town of Cheadle, Alberta, in Canada. And when we say it's a tiny town, you cheddar believe it: There are just 83 residents, as of the 2021 census.

All we are is cheese dust in the wind: Meet the Cheetle Hand Statue. Frito-Lay

But why is this honor (ahem) being bestowed on dear Cheadle? Because it sounds like "Cheetle," of course. And what is Cheetle? Well, let's let Lisa Allie, senior marketing director for PepsiCo Foods Canada, explain.

"Cheetos fans have always known that the delicious, cheesy dust on their fingertips is an unmistakably delicious part of the Cheetos experience, but now it officially has a name: Cheetle," Allie said in a recent news release. "We’re excited to be celebrating Cheetle and Canadians’ cheesy, Cheetle-dusted fingertips on such a grand scale and in such a uniquely mischievous way."

Cheetos are normally found on grocery store shelves, not on statues. Sara Stathas / Alamy Stock Photo

Oxford English Dictionary, we have a new entry coming your way: The dust on your fingers from cheesy treats now has a name. The ChipFingers Finger Guard inventors are now weeping.

“Cheadle is proud to be home to the Cheetle Hand Statue," James Gosteli, president of the Cheadle Community Club, added in the release. "Where else could the Cheetos brand honor the iconic Cheetle, if not here."

Thinking of visiting the giant Cheetle? You'll have to make tracks: It'll only be on display until Nov. 4.

There has been no comment from actor Don Cheadle regarding the statue.