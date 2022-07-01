New York-inspired 4th of July menu: Smash burgers, griddled hot dogs, chopped cheese tots

Chef Michael Puma of Gotham Burger Social Club in New York City is joining TODAY to share a few of his favorite cookout recipes: smashed cheeseburgers with special sauce, griddled hot dogs and Tater Tots smothered with beef and cheese.

The Gotham Smash is a delicious, nostalgic burger that brings you back to your childhood. There's nothing like the taste of memories.

After eating Walter's Hot Dogs (in Mamaroneck, New York), I've realized I've been cooking them wrong my whole like. Griddling them adds so much more flavor and texture.

We are always looking to improve on dishes, and by adding this beefy, cheesy mixture to crispy tots just takes them to a whole other level.

