IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Join our 31-day walking and upper-body strength challenge!

New York-inspired 4th of July menu: Smash burgers, griddled hot dogs, chopped cheese tots

Have a smashing Fourth of July.
/ Source: TODAY
By Michael Puma

Chef Michael Puma of Gotham Burger Social Club in New York City is joining TODAY to share a few of his favorite cookout recipes: smashed cheeseburgers with special sauce, griddled hot dogs and Tater Tots smothered with beef and cheese.

The Gotham Double Smash Burger
Gotham Burger Social Club
Get The Recipe

The Gotham Double Smash Burger

Michael Puma

The Gotham Smash is a delicious, nostalgic burger that brings you back to your childhood. There's nothing like the taste of memories.

The Walter's Dog
Gotham Burger Social Club
Get The Recipe

The Walter's Dog

Michael Puma

After eating Walter's Hot Dogs (in Mamaroneck, New York), I've realized I've been cooking them wrong my whole like. Griddling them adds so much more flavor and texture.

Chopped Cheese Tots
Gotham Burger Social Club
Get The Recipe

Chopped Cheese Tots

Michael Puma

We are always looking to improve on dishes, and by adding this beefy, cheesy mixture to crispy tots just takes them to a whole other level.

If you like those creative cookout recipes, you should also try these:

Grilled Salmon Burgers
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Grilled Salmon Burgers

Mark Jeffers
Grilled Beer-Glazed Chicken Thighs
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Grilled Beer-Glazed Chicken Thighs

Roger Mooking
Michael Puma