Slimmed-down summer sweets: Strawberry daiquiri pops & apple pie crumble

This week I was challenged to healthify apple pie and strawberry daiquiris … and boy, was it fun for me (and my taste-testers!) to experiment in the kitchen. These two slimming renditions are each satisfying, delicious, packed with nutrition and taste like the real-deal. Added bonus: they're super simple to make and require minimal ingredients. Let's get cooking!

Apple Pie Crumble

There's nothing quite like the smell or taste of apple pie fresh from the oven. Unfortunately, a standard slice will cost you about 500 calories plus oodles of sugar and saturated fat. Instead, satisfy your sweet tooth with my skinny apple pie crumble recipe for only 150 calories and 3 grams of filling fiber (this is not a drill!). It has all the apple-pie goodness without any of the guilt. Ready in 5 minutes, this recipe is as easy as, well, pie.

Strawberry daiquiris might seem like an innocent poolside cocktail, but don't be fooled — most bottled mixes are packed with junky ingredients and tons of sugar (about 88 grams for 1 cup, yikes!). Just in time for warmer weather, I took this cocktail to the next level and transformed it into a slimming ice pop for only 50 calories each plus 2 grams of fiber and a blast of vitamin C. It's a totally delicious, guilt-free and a refreshing treat for a sunny day.

