Make better banana pudding and French toast with peanut butter

Food blogger Skyler Bouchard is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of her most peanut buttery recipes. She shows us how to make a PB&J-inspired French toast breakfast casserole and a pudding trifle layered with peanut butter and bananas.

(Sponsored by Jif.)

Making brunch for a crowd is usually a labor-intensive task, but with this recipe, it's so easy to serve your loved ones a fun and creative brunch. All you do is assemble the PB&J sandwiches, pour the custard on top and bake.

This is a no-bake crowd-pleaser! All you have to do is assemble everything the night before or morning of your event and let all the ingredients melt together to create their magic. The peanut butter adds a salty, nutty flavor that balances the sweetness of the pudding and banana.

If you like those perfect peanut butter recipes, you should also try these: