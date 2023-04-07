IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

12 smart tech gadgets for travel, the outdoors, more — according to an expert

Make better banana pudding and French toast with peanut butter

Skyler Bouchard makes French toast casserole and banana trifle even better by adding salty, creamy peanut butter.

PB&J French toast and a peanut butter trifle: Get the recipes!

04:26
/ Source: TODAY
By Skyler Bouchard

Food blogger Skyler Bouchard is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of her most peanut buttery recipes. She shows us how to make a PB&J-inspired French toast breakfast casserole and a pudding trifle layered with peanut butter and bananas.

(Sponsored by Jif.)

Peanut Butter and Jelly French Toast Casserole
Courtesy Skyler Bouchard

Get The Recipe

Peanut Butter and Jelly French Toast Casserole

Skyler Bouchard

Making brunch for a crowd is usually a labor-intensive task, but with this recipe, it's so easy to serve your loved ones a fun and creative brunch. All you do is assemble the PB&J sandwiches, pour the custard on top and bake.

Peanut Butter Banana Pudding Trifle
Courtesy Skyler Bouchard

Get The Recipe

Peanut Butter Banana Pudding Trifle

Skyler Bouchard

This is a no-bake crowd-pleaser! All you have to do is assemble everything the night before or morning of your event and let all the ingredients melt together to create their magic. The peanut butter adds a salty, nutty flavor that balances the sweetness of the pudding and banana.

If you like those perfect peanut butter recipes, you should also try these:

No-Bake Peanut Butter Cookies
Sheela Prakash

Get The Recipe

No-Bake Peanut Butter Cookies

Sheela Prakash
Peanut Butter Freezer Fudge
Courtesy Samah Dada

Get The Recipe

Peanut Butter Freezer Fudge

Samah Dada
Skyler Bouchard