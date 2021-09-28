After 8 long years, Skittles is officially bringing back Lime

Skittles fans will soon be able to taste one flavor of the rainbow that's been missing in action for quite some time.

After eight long years, Lime Skittles are making a much-awaited comeback, and fans of the classic flavor are feeling sublime.

The candy's parent company, Mars Wrigley, broke the news on Monday, revealing that its lime-flavored candies are "returning to the rainbow permanently" in Skittles Original packs. Fans of the flavor won't have to wait long to sink their teeth into the tangy treat either, since the Original packs will start appearing on shelves this October and will be rolled out nationwide over the next several months. The flavor will also appear in Skittles Sour packs.

Lime was one of Skittles' original "Five Fruity Flavors" that were first introduced in 1979 and was later replaced with Green Apple in 2013. Some Skittles fans have never been the same ever since, and were thrilled to hear that Lime was on its way back.

GREEN SKITTLES ARE GONNA BE LIME AGAIN THERE IS MEANING IN THIS DARK, CRUEL WORLD — Zoe! That's Me! (@Blankzilla) September 27, 2021

Even though Green Apple took Lime's place as the signature green color, the Skittles rainbow has been a little less colorful ever since for some customers and they've taken to Twitter frequently to bemoan the loss of their favorite flavor.

The world ain’t been right since @Skittles switched out the lime flavor for green apple. Let’s talk about it. — i be knowin things. (@MochaNoka) September 27, 2021

Little did they know that Skittles was actually following their social media conversations over the years.

"There have been over 130,000 mentions from fans on social media talking about Lime with it being the most frequent topic brought up by fans over the last eight years. Skittles has received new mentions of it every day since the flavor left with people begging for it to come back," Mars Wrigley senior brand manager Fernando Rodrigues told TODAY Food.

Luckily, for Lime fanatics, the brand was recently inspired to grant their wish and bring back the classic flavor.

"After a great run with Green Apple, now was the time. What better way to bring better moments to our loyal fans, than with the return of the most asked about flavor? The joy of Lime can’t be denied anymore. It is back. This time for good,” said Rodrigues.

The news sparked some colorful conversation on Twitter, with many social media users expressing their excitement.

THEY’RE BRINGING BACK LIME SKITTLES?????



Genuinely the best news I’ve heard in MONTHS. — Sarah Mackey (@sarahjanet) September 27, 2021

One Twitter user jokingly admitted that she'd been holding a grudge against Skittles ever since the lime flavor disappeared eight years ago and said she can now begin to heal.

Best news in a while! I’ve been holding a grudge against @Skittles for 8 years for replacing lime with green apple. Now the healing can begin! You can’t bring me down today! https://t.co/DektoD79ZQ — Jessie Acosta (@clumzyklutz) September 28, 2021

Of course, not everyone was thrilled to hear that Green Apple Skittles are on their way out.

Bummed - just heard they are going back to the lime Skittle and no more green apple! #teamgreenapple #skittles #firstworldproblems — Jody Finlay (@coffeehawkgrl89) September 28, 2021

But the vast majority agreed that this is just the news they needed to turn a rough year around.