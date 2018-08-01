Skip the line at Whole Foods! Amazon launches 30-minute grocery pickup

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

The best part about grocery shopping is getting to eat everything you buy when you return home. The worst parts? Spending a ton of time loading up the cart with all the goodies, waiting in line to check out and then having to haul the heavy bags out to the car. It's exhausting! But all of that is about to change.

On Wednesday, Amazon and Whole Foods Market launched a new service that will allow customers with Amazon Prime memberships to pick up their groceries in just 30 minutes — which is probably less time than it takes to check out during busy hours!

"A customer can order at 5:00 p.m., pick up at 5:30 p.m., and we'll have their groceries loaded into their car just minutes after arrival," Stephenie Landry, worldwide vice president of Prime Now, AmazonFresh and Amazon Restaurants, said in a statement.

To use the service, Prime members will need to place an order in the Prime Now app. Orders that are $35 or more can be picked up for free in an hour. A 30-minute pickup will cost an additional $4.99.

Stores participating in the pick-up program will have reserved parking for Prime shoppers and someone from Whole Foods will actually come right to the car and load up the trunk with all the goods.

As of Wednesday, the service is only available at Whole Foods locations in Sacramento, California, and Virginia Beach, Virginia. More cities will be added "throughout 2018," according to a company statement.

The quick pickup service is the latest incentive for Whole Foods shoppers with Amazon Prime. Since June 27, customers with the popular membership have been able to get access to special weekly deals, plus an extra 10 percent off sale items that are tagged with a yellow sticker.

