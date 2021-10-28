Skeleton cupcakes and 'char-spookery' boards: Halloween treats from TikTok

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

/ Source: TODAY
By Ashley Holt

Pastry chef and culinary producer Ashley Holt is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite spooky TikTok snacks and sips to celebrate Halloween. She shows us how to make white chocolate and pretzel spider webs, sweet and savory char-spookery boards and pull-apart sugar skull cupcakes, plus how to turn a pumpkin into a wine keg.

1. Pull-Apart Skeleton Cupcakes by @sugar_monsterr

These creepy cupcakes are as fun to make as they are to eat. The assembled cupcakes come together to create a sweet Day of the Dead-themed centerpiece for your Halloween table.

@sugar_monsterr

Ingredients:

  • Cupcakes
  • Frosting, a variety of colors
  • Sprinkles (optional)

Equipment:

  • Display board
  • Offset spatula
  • Piping bags and tips

Method: Bake cupcakes of desired size. Arrange on a platter or board in desired shape. Decorate with frosting and sprinkles to look like a skull!

2. Spooky Spider Webs by @berryandtheboards

Spider-web decorations are a must for any spooky Halloween celebration. These pretzel and white chocolate webs help set the scene and make for a delicious and easy homemade holiday snack.

@berryandtheboards

Ingredients:

  • Small pretzel sticks
  • White chocolate, melted
  • Candy eyeballs

Equipment: Piping bag

Method: Arrange pretzel sticks pointing outwards with the bottoms touching. Glue together with circles of melted white chocolate. Add candy eyeballs in the center for a cute touch.

3. Sweet Char-Spookery Board by @modernglamhome

Give snack boards a sweet, skeletal twist. All you need is a board, a bunch of candy, a bit of creativity and some Halloween spirit.

@modernglamhome

Ingredients:

  • Cookies and cream chocolate kisses
  • Yogurt-covered raisins
  • Peanut butter cups
  • Mini powdered doughnuts
  • White chocolate-covered wafer bars
  • Milk chocolate-covered wafer bars
  • Ghost-shaped sugar-coated marshmallows
  • Popcorn
  • White chocolate truffles
  • White chocolate-covered pretzels

Equipment:

  • 1 (12- by 18-inch) black or wood board
  • 1 pair skeleton hands

Method:

  1. On the board, create the skull outline using chocolate kisses and yogurt-covered raisins.
  2. Next, place 2 peanut butter cups in the middle for the eyes. Cut chocolate-covered wafer bars into 1/2-inch pieces and place them in two lines for the mouth.
  3. Fill in the skull shape with your white candies, snacks and chocolates. I like to place them in groups and somewhat keep the same type together. Use smaller items such as popcorn, nuts or milk chocolate chips to fill in any spaces or gaps (if you don't want to overload on sweets, you can use any white or light-colored food to fill in the skull). Place skeleton hands on each side of the board.

4. Savory Char-Spookery Board by @thebackyardfoodcompany

Expect the unexpected on this unpredictable snack board. The variety of cheeses, olives and crackers will keep you guessing, but the scary surprise in the center may take your breath away — but surely not your appetite!

@thebackyardfoodcompany

Ingredients:

  • A variety of cheeses
  • A variety of olives
  • Crackers
  • Prosciutto

Equipment:

  • 1 (12- by 18-inch) wooden board
  • 1 small full-body skeleton

Method: Fill up the wooden charcuterie board with cheese, olives and crackers. Wrap a small skeleton in prosciutto and place it in the center of the board. Serve with additional prosciutto.

5. "Here for the Boos" Wine Keg by @thecraftaisle

This boo-zy pumpkin is sure to get party guests in the mood for celebrating. The secret to this festive fountain is a bag of wine hidden inside the pumpkin with the spout easily accessible in the front.

@thecraftaisle

Ingredients: Pumpkin + wine bag

Equipment: Black and white paint markers

Method:

  1. Cut out a wide opening on the backside of a large, oval-shaped pumpkin.
  2. Completely scoop out the pumpkin's insides.
  3. Flip pumpkin over onto "front" side and create a slightly-larger-than-a quarter-sized hole toward the bottom that will fit the spigot of the wine bag.
  4. With paint markers, write "I'm here for the boos!" on this side. Insert wine bag!
Ashley Holt