Siri teaches Savannah how to cook an easy roast chicken dinner

TODAY Tastemaker, cookbook author and food blogger Siri Daly teaches Savannah how to make a simple, healthy and delicious dinner.

Siri shows Savannah how to prepare a classic roast chicken with pancetta, savory spaghetti squash with fresh basil pesto and a simple 4-ingredient Dijon vinaigrette.

A family friend taught me this method to roast a chicken, and it will always be my go-to recipe. It requires very few ingredients, no giant roasting pan or trussing/stuffing involved, and it relies on the chicken's natural juices for impeccable flavor. Once you master this technique, you will impress your family and friends time and time again.

Roasting spaghetti squash is a very simple dish to master, and yet it's impressive enough to serve up at a dinner party. It's a great alternative to heavy pasta and it's a delicious, nutritious base for all your favorite sauces and toppings.

I can't even remember the last time I used store-bought dressing. It tastes so much better when you make it yourself, and it takes you no time at all. The best part? You will almost always have these ingredients in your fridge and pantry at all times.

