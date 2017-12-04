Food

Siri teaches Savannah how to cook an easy roast chicken dinner

TODAY

TODAY Tastemaker, cookbook author and food blogger Siri Daly teaches Savannah how to make a simple, healthy and delicious dinner.

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Savannah Guthrie learns how to cook an easy roast chicken dinner

Play Video - 6:08

Savannah Guthrie learns how to cook an easy roast chicken dinner

Play Video - 6:08

Siri shows Savannah how to prepare a classic roast chicken with pancetta, savory spaghetti squash with fresh basil pesto and a simple 4-ingredient Dijon vinaigrette.

Siri Daly's Roast Chicken with Pancetta
Siri and Savannah take over the TODAY kitchen to make simple roast chicken with pancetta, spaghetti squash with fresh basil pesto and easy vinaigrette.
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
6-8
Get the recipe

A family friend taught me this method to roast a chicken, and it will always be my go-to recipe. It requires very few ingredients, no giant roasting pan or trussing/stuffing involved, and it relies on the chicken's natural juices for impeccable flavor. Once you master this technique, you will impress your family and friends time and time again.

Roasted Spaghetti Squash with Basil Pesto
Siri and Savannah take over the TODAY kitchen to make simple roast chicken with pancetta, spaghetti squash with fresh basil pesto and easy vinaigrette.
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
4
Get the recipe

Roasting spaghetti squash is a very simple dish to master, and yet it's impressive enough to serve up at a dinner party. It's a great alternative to heavy pasta and it's a delicious, nutritious base for all your favorite sauces and toppings.

Siri Daly's Dijon Vinaigrette
Siri and Savannah take over the TODAY kitchen to make simple roast chicken with pancetta, spaghetti squash with fresh basil pesto and easy vinaigrette.
TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Prep time:
Yield:
about 1 cup
Get the recipe

I can't even remember the last time I used store-bought dressing. It tastes so much better when you make it yourself, and it takes you no time at all. The best part? You will almost always have these ingredients in your fridge and pantry at all times.

If you like those easy dinner recipes, you should also try these:

Siri Daly's Asian Beef Lettuce Cups
Get the recipe
Siri Daly's Baked Lemon Halibut
Get the recipe

More: Food Food On the show

TOP