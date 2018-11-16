Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Siri Daly

Siri Daly is joining Sheinelle, Peter and Dylan in the TODAY kitchen to teach them how to make some terrific Thanksgiving appetizer, side, drink and dessert recipes. She shows Sheinelle how to bake a broccoli and cheese stratta, teaches Peter how to prepare mini apple tarts with salted caramel and demonstrates to Dylan how to make mulled wine and butternut squash toasts.

Sheinelle's Recipe

"I've always been a fan of the cheese and broccoli combo, but throw bread in the mix and I'm practically a cheerleader for the trio," says Siri. "This is a hearty, flavorful addition to your Thanksgiving table and a great way to try and get kids to eat broccoli!"

Peter's Recipe

"These mini tarts are classically delicious with juicy apples and hints of warm cinnamon and nutmeg. They are not overly sweet, so the salted caramel sauce provides the perfect touch and gives them a modern twist."

Dylan's Recipes

"There's nothing better on a crisp, fall day — particularly Thanksgiving — than a warm, cozy drink. Most people turn to ciders or hot toddies, but this is a fun and festive change from the norm that might just become a new holiday favorite!"

"I love to pair roasted butternut squash with creamy ricotta and caramelized leeks and serve the combination on crusty toast. Drizzled with thick, balsamic glaze for a little edge, you are left with a satisfyingly rich appetizer that will certainly please all."

