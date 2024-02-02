Siri Daly's Super Bowl menu: Smashburger tacos, chickles and garbage cookies

Siri Daly, food blogger behind Siriously Delicious, is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share what she's making for Super Bowl 58: smashburger tacos, for when you can't choose between a burger or taco; chickles (aka cheesy pickles) which provide the most satisfying crunch; and garbage cookies, which are aptly named because you can throw just about anything into them.

I love burgers. I love tacos. When I realized that a burger taco was a thing, I had to try it immediately, and trust me, these do not disappoint. And for a big football game, why choose between two great dishes when you can have them at the same time?

This viral sensation is not-surprisingly satisfying. It offers the perfect crunch and blending of flavors, and if you're a pickle and cheese lover like me, you'll love this combo.

I'm a huge fan of the salty/sweet combo, and these cookies knock that flavor profile out of the park. They're called "garbage cookies" because you can truly throw anything in them! Use milk chocolate instead of dark chocolate, add peanut butter chips or butterscotch, omit the chips and pretzels — your cookie, your call! The base of this recipe comes from my cookbook and evolved from my ideal cookie: soft and chewy in the center with slightly crisp edges.

