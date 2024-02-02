IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Siri Daly's Super Bowl menu: Smashburger tacos, chickles and garbage cookies

Level up your game-day spread with Siri Daly's recipes.
By Siri Daly

Siri Daly, food blogger behind Siriously Delicious, is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share what she's making for Super Bowl 58: smashburger tacos, for when you can't choose between a burger or taco; chickles (aka cheesy pickles) which provide the most satisfying crunch; and garbage cookies, which are aptly named because you can throw just about anything into them.

Smashburger Tacos

Siri Daly

I love burgers. I love tacos. When I realized that a burger taco was a thing, I had to try it immediately, and trust me, these do not disappoint. And for a big football game, why choose between two great dishes when you can have them at the same time?

Chickles (Cheesy Pickles)

Siri Daly

This viral sensation is not-surprisingly satisfying. It offers the perfect crunch and blending of flavors, and if you're a pickle and cheese lover like me, you'll love this combo.

Garbage Cookies
Siri Daly

I'm a huge fan of the salty/sweet combo, and these cookies knock that flavor profile out of the park. They're called "garbage cookies" because you can truly throw anything in them! Use milk chocolate instead of dark chocolate, add peanut butter chips or butterscotch, omit the chips and pretzels — your cookie, your call! The base of this recipe comes from my cookbook and evolved from my ideal cookie: soft and chewy in the center with slightly crisp edges.

Cauliflower Mac and Cheese
Siri Daly

If you like those football-friendly recipes from Siri, you should also try these:

Siri Daly's Sticky Ham Sandwiches
Siri Daly
Siri Daly is a TODAY Food contributor, self-taught cook and cookbook author.