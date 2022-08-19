IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Siri Daly always brings these lemon and 'magic' bars to potlucks

With these crowd-pleasing recipes, Siri Daly is raising the bar.

Siri Daly shares two sweet treat recipes: Magic and lemon bars

By Siri Daly

Food blogger and cookbook author Siri Daly is joining TODAY to share a couple of her go-to dessert bar recipes. She shows us how to make citrusy lemon bars and sweet, salty, nutty "magic" bars.

Siri's Lemon Bars
Nothing screams a summer dessert to me more than lemon bars. They're bright, creamy and a delicious treat to bring along to your next outdoor picnic or barbecue!

Siri's Magic Bars
These bars have been a favorite of mine since I was a kid. They're so easy to make because the topping ideas are endless … and they are always a crowd-pleaser!

If you like those sweet treats, you should also try these:

Siri Daly's Cookie Butter Truffles
Frosted Chocolate Zucchini Brownies
