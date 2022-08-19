Siri Daly always brings these lemon and 'magic' bars to potlucks

Food blogger and cookbook author Siri Daly is joining TODAY to share a couple of her go-to dessert bar recipes. She shows us how to make citrusy lemon bars and sweet, salty, nutty "magic" bars.

Nothing screams a summer dessert to me more than lemon bars. They're bright, creamy and a delicious treat to bring along to your next outdoor picnic or barbecue!

These bars have been a favorite of mine since I was a kid. They're so easy to make because the topping ideas are endless … and they are always a crowd-pleaser!

If you like those sweet treats, you should also try these: