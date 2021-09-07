IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Siri Daly's weeknight sheet-pan suppers: Turkey meatloaf and chicken panzanella

Siri makes weeknight cooking — and cleanup — easy with two simple sheet-pan recipes.

Make easy-assemble sheet pan dinners for busy weeknights

Sept. 7, 202104:29
/ Source: TODAY
By Siri Daly

Food blogger and cookbook author Siri Daly is joining TODAY to share a couple of her go-to easy sheet-pan dinner recipes. She shows us how to make roasted chicken panzanella with veggies and turkey meatloaf with smashed potatoes.

Sheet-Pan Roasted Chicken Panzanella
Katie Stilo
Get The Recipe

Sheet-Pan Roasted Chicken Panzanella

Siri Daly

If there's anything my family loves more than dark-meat chicken and bread, well, I'm not sure what that might be. I, for one, appreciate that this delicious meal can come together on one sheet pan, providing everyone a win-win weeknight meal.

Sheet-Pan Turkey Meatloaf and Smashed Potatoes
Katie Stilo
Get The Recipe

Sheet-Pan Turkey Meatloaf and Smashed Potatoes

Siri Daly

This meatloaf is light in texture but heavy in flavor, and when it's combined with my favorite potato recipe of all time and cooked on just one sheet pan … it's pretty much an award-winning dish.

