Siri Daly's weeknight sheet-pan suppers: Turkey meatloaf and chicken panzanella

Food blogger and cookbook author Siri Daly is joining TODAY to share a couple of her go-to easy sheet-pan dinner recipes. She shows us how to make roasted chicken panzanella with veggies and turkey meatloaf with smashed potatoes.

If there's anything my family loves more than dark-meat chicken and bread, well, I'm not sure what that might be. I, for one, appreciate that this delicious meal can come together on one sheet pan, providing everyone a win-win weeknight meal.

This meatloaf is light in texture but heavy in flavor, and when it's combined with my favorite potato recipe of all time and cooked on just one sheet pan … it's pretty much an award-winning dish.

