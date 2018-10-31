Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Siri Daly

Now that the spookiest day of the year has passed, TODAY Food contributor Siri Daly is here to give sweet, new life to all your leftover Halloween candy. She saves the day-after-Halloween with candy-studded blondies and chocolate covered bananas, and then pairs classic candies with wine for a grown-up treat (because, um, you deserve it after yesterday).

"The frozen banana and chocolate combo is pretty epic on its own, but once you top it off with crushed candy, you've got a real winner on your hands," says Siri. "Best part? It's super easy to make and it's semi-healthy! A great way to sneak some fruit into your diet in treat form."

"These chocolate-filled blondies are a great way to use up extra candy after any sweet-centric holiday."

Candy & Wine Pairings

Kid's shouldn't be the only ones who get to enjoy all the sweet trick-or-treating rewards! Have some grown-up fun by pairing your favorite candies with a glass of wine.

Bubbly

Pair the chewy goodness of Starburst candies prosecco for a juicy and fizzy combo.

Red

I like to enjoy a glass of syrah with the nutty goodness of a Snickers. The full-bodied wine complements the caramel and chocolate in the candy bar.

White

Sauvignon blanc or pinot grigio go great with Skittles. These wines are crisp, fruity and somewhat floral which enhance the sweet, juicy candies.

Dessert Wine

Port is a sweet dessert wine, and the dried fruit component is a perfect pairing with classic, creamy, milk chocolate M&Ms.

