Siri cooks up a Southern-style dinner with fried chicken & spicy sweet potatoes

Food blogger and cookbook author Siri Daly is joining the TODAY Food team to share a few of her favorite family recipes from her new book "Siriously Delicious: 100 Nutritious (and Not So Nutritious) Simple Recipes for the Real Home Cook." She shows us how to make Carson's mom's crispy southern-style fried chicken and spicy baked sweet potato rounds.

"Carson's mother grew up all over the world, but her roots were in North Carolina," says Siri. "She would tell stories about her days on her grandmother's farm and the family-style dinners with proper Southern cuisine. I am so thankful she shared her recipes with me. When we eat this crispy, juicy fried chicken it feels like she's sitting at the table with us."

"This dish is not only cheap and easy to make, it is addictively sweet and savory with a zing of spice."

