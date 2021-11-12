IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Siri Daly makes cheesy stuffed peppers and steak quesadillas for game day

Steak quesadillas and cheesy stuffed peppers for the win!
/ Source: TODAY
By Siri Daly

The Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders are going head-to-head this Sunday. To celebrate the match-up, Siri Daly is cooking up a few of her favorite game-day recipes on our TODAY Food Loves Football series. She shows us how to make cheesy stuffed mini peppers and marinated steak quesadillas.

This recipe has been passed on by a dear friend who has the following mentality: Care for others, and also feed them. She's that person you can always count on to carpool your children, and at the same time feed an army of neighbors. These peppers are simple, and yet highly addicting, making them the perfect game-day appetizer. You can whip them up at the last minute and impress the largest of crowds, children and grown-ups alike.

We make a lot of tacos at home, but it's fun to change things up once in a while and add quesadillas to the mix, especially for game day! These are hearty, packed with flavor and the perfect finger food for a crowd.

