See Siri Daly's cover to her new cookbook — and find out how to preorder it!

The cover to Siri Daly's brand-new cookbook has just been released, and we are siri-ously excited!

"Siriously Delicious" will be the TODAY food contributor's (and wife of anchor Carson Daly) first-ever cookbook, filled with 100 recipes we can't wait to try.

Daly posted the image on her Instagram page on Friday morning, noting that fans can preorder now! (The book will be out April 17.)

Daly has a long-running food blog, and she told TODAY a book was a natural outgrowth of that. "

My inspiration has always been my family, and the community of people who have stuck with my blog over the years," she said. "My goal was to develop a collection of recipes that people find attainable and delicious."

She also revealed that her cooking heroine is Ina Garten, the Barefoot Contessa. "Her recipes are elegant, yet straightforward enough for novice cooks to grasp, which I've always appreciated and strived to recreate," said Daily. "She is my Oprah."

But back to the cover photo, which we've looked at very closely. We love the image of the cook making some mouthwatering fried chicken with a cake on a stand nearby, a laptop, a salad with some homemade dressing and ... is that a doll?

Of course we're sure that's a reference to the fact that the Daly family has three young children: Jackson, 8; Etta, 5; and London, 3. We're kind of surprised there aren't more toys in the picture.

Put your preorders in today because we're sure you're going to want to do some sirious cooking once the book drops!

Siriously Delicious: 100 Nutritious (and Not So Nutritious) Simple Recipes for the Real Home Cook, $27, Amazon

Amazon

