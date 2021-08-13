Siri Daly packs her kids these 3 simple back-to-school snacks

Summer is coming to an end and the new school year will be starting soon. To make the transition from sun and fun to backpacks and books a little easier, Siri Daly is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite kid-friendly quick lunches, fun snacks and healthy treats. She shows us how to make grilled cheese roll-ups, protein-packed peanut butter energy balls and chocolate zucchini brownies with a fudgy frosting.

This recipe is simple, but it's such a fun twist on traditional melted cheese sandwiches. They make the perfect kid-friendly lunch or snack and with minimal ingredients, you can quickly churn out a bunch during the morning chaos!

I have a couple of fussy eaters (named London and Etta), and these offer an added dose of protein and energy to their diets. They make a delicious healthy snack or breakfast and are excellent paired with coffee (for someone named Siri).

I think every lunch deserves a treat afterwards, and if you can sneak veggies into that dessert, even better! These are rich, moist and fudgy — and you'll barely notice there's nutritious zucchini inside.

If you like those back-to-school recipes, you should also try these: