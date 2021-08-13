IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Siri Daly packs her kids these 3 simple back-to-school snacks

Kids will be thrilled to open up a lunchbox filled with these grilled cheese roll-ups, energy balls and zucchini brownies.

2 easy meals to put in lunchboxes

Aug. 13, 202105:14
/ Source: TODAY
By Siri Daly

Summer is coming to an end and the new school year will be starting soon. To make the transition from sun and fun to backpacks and books a little easier, Siri Daly is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite kid-friendly quick lunches, fun snacks and healthy treats. She shows us how to make grilled cheese roll-ups, protein-packed peanut butter energy balls and chocolate zucchini brownies with a fudgy frosting.

Grilled Cheese Roll-Up Dippers
Siri Daly
Get The Recipe

Grilled Cheese Roll-Up Dippers

Siri Daly

This recipe is simple, but it's such a fun twist on traditional melted cheese sandwiches. They make the perfect kid-friendly lunch or snack and with minimal ingredients, you can quickly churn out a bunch during the morning chaos!

Peanut Butter Protein Balls
Siri Daly
Get The Recipe

Peanut Butter Protein Balls

Siri Daly

I have a couple of fussy eaters (named London and Etta), and these offer an added dose of protein and energy to their diets. They make a delicious healthy snack or breakfast and are excellent paired with coffee (for someone named Siri).

Frosted Chocolate Zucchini Brownies
Siri Daly
Get The Recipe

Frosted Chocolate Zucchini Brownies

Siri Daly

I think every lunch deserves a treat afterwards, and if you can sneak veggies into that dessert, even better! These are rich, moist and fudgy — and you'll barely notice there's nutritious zucchini inside.

