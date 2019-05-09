Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Siri Daly

Mother's Day is right around the corner so Siri Daly and her mom, Gretchen DeBoer, are stopping by TODAY to whip up some sweet and savory recipes to celebrate. They show us how to make cheesy spaghetti pie with fresh vegetables and croissant bread pudding with dark chocolate.

Get The Recipe

Siri's Spaghetti Primavera Pie

Siri Daly

Imagine spaghetti, boiled until al dente, mixed together with well-seasoned, roasted-until-tender vegetables, tossed in a creamy, cheesy sauce, topped with even more cheese and baked until bubbly, golden and perfectly set. Now imagine that in your mouth or, instead of daydreaming until you salivate, make it for dinner tonight!

Get The Recipe

Siri's Dark Chocolate Croissant Bread Pudding

Siri Daly

I created this delicious bread pudding for anyone that loves decadent casseroles starring buttery bread and rich, dark chocolate. It is the perfect recipe for a Mother's Day brunch.

If you like those Mother's Day recipes, you should also try these:

Yeasted Waffles with Strawberry Cream
Rebekah Lowin / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Yeasted Waffles with Strawberry Cream

Melissa Clark
Italian Baked Eggs with Polenta and Tomato Sauce
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Italian Baked Eggs with Polenta and Tomato Sauce

Geoffrey Zakarian
Image: Siri PinterSiri Daly